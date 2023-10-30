Kevin Costner Spotted Shopping With Female Assistant After Messy Christine Baumgartner Divorce

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner was spotted smiling while shopping with a female assistant shortly after he settled his messy divorce with Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone actor, 68, was photographed on October 28 walking out of a store with a large Wunderkind shopping bag while a woman helped him carrying two perfectly wrapped boxes.

For his day out, Kevin wore a gray long-sleeved tee with white pants and matching sneakers, in addition to a pair of black sunglasses to keep a low profile. As for the unidentified woman, she wore an all-black outfit and brown loafers while placing the gift boxes into the trunk of Kevin’s car.

One month ago, Kevin and Christine, 49, finally settled their divorce following a lengthy and nasty dispute over their finances. In May, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin following 18 years of marriage. Shortly afterward, the ex-spouses fought for custody over their children Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

It is not currently clear what Kevin and Christine decided with regard to their kids. Their prenuptial agreement, however, was enforced.

Throughout their legal battle, the Field of Dreams actor accused Christine of using his credit cards to buy personal items. He was subsequently ordered to pay $129,000 per month in child support to Christine, but this amount was changed to $63,000.

In August, Kevin’s legal team called Christine’s legal tactics “relentless” and that it added a “level of animosity” in their divorce proceedings. That month, Christine accused Kevin of “withholding” financial evidence, which Kevin’s attorney called “burdensome, oppressive and harassing” on her part.

Amidst his legal trouble with Christine, Kevin also made headlines for his departure from Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone. Earlier this year, it was reported that Kevin had “concluded his work” on the show. While he filmed the first half of season 5, the second half has been delayed because Kevin’s participation was up in the air. The production is still inactive due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

As for why the Postman actor chose to leave the show, Kevin explained his decision during his child custody battle in court, per PEOPLE.

“I couldn’t help them anymore. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons, there were issues with the creative …” he said in September, per the outlet, which added that he also noted “no scripts [were] written” for the other half of season 5.

“I’ve been told it’s a little disappointing that [it’s] the #1 show on TV, I’m not participating,” Kevin said. When asked whether he would get paid for the second half of the new season, the actor replied, “I will probably go to court over it.”