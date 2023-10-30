Ariana Madix Dresses Up as Po from ‘Teletubbies’ With Her ‘DWTS’ Cast Members in Hilarious Video

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix brought out her inner Po for a hilarious Halloween group costume with some of her fellow Dancing With The Stars contestants on Sunday, October 29. Ariana along with Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, Xochitl Gomez, and Alyson Hannigan dressed as the cast of Teletubbies for a hilarious behind-the-scenes video. “The Teletubbies squad,” Lele wrote in her TikTok caption.

Each lady wore a color-coded dress, with a silver screen on their stomach, with corresponding headbands for each character. As mentioned above, Ariana was Po in red, long-sleeve dress. Xochitl sported purple to be Tinky-Winky, Lele dressed in green to be Dipsy, and Charity stunned in yellow as Laa-Laa. In the clip, they all lip-synced along with the theme song as each of their characters was announced. Xochitl twirled her hair. Both Charity and Lele waved their hands as they strutted. Ariana turned around and gave a huge thumbs up. In the end, Alyson ran out dressed in a full sun outfit, in a nod to the Sun Baby, and the ladies held hands as they danced around her. All the ladies looked beautiful in their coordinated outfits.

Many fans chimed in to compliment the ladies on their epic group costume. Many had pointed out what an excellent choice it was for Alyson to be the sun, including Xochitl. “Alyson is the best sun ever,” she wrote in all-caps.

The Vanderpump Rules star re-shared the video on her Instagram and TikTok Stories, and it’s clear that she had a ton of fun making the clip with her gal pals.

Aside from her hilarious Teletubbies costume, Ariana has rocked tons of beautiful outfits as she competes in season 32 of DWTS. She recreated her sexy red, revenge dress from VPR for her first routine at the end of September. Some of her other looks have included a sparkling pink dress for Motown night and a purple gown to channel Elsa from Disney’s Frozen film.