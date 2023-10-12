‘Teletubbies’ Sun Baby Jess Smith Pregnant: ‘When Two Becomes Three’

Image Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

There’s going to be a new baby joining the Teletubbies family! Jess Smith, who fans will remember as the Sun Baby featured in the series, announced that she’s pregnant with her first child in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 10. She shared the photo of her ultrasound while sharing that she was expecting the baby with her partner, Ricky Latham. “When two becomes three,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Naturally, many of the fans who grew up watching Teletubbies were both shocked and excited to learn that the Sun Baby would be having her own little one. “The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby,” one person wrote. Many other people shared their congratulations and shared their surprise to learn that the Teletubbies star would soon be a mom.

Jess’ partner Ricky seemed amused about all the attention. He posted a screenshot of a news story about the pregnancy that used a photo with him in it. “I’m famous,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Got my 15 minutes of fame. I’m accepting interviews.”

While Jess was featured in the original series, her identity was kept secret throughout the original run. At 19, she went public with the news that she was the Sun Baby in a 2014 Facebook post. While many people claimed to be the baby, she shared a scan of the offer for her to be on the shortlist. She shared a screenshot of the news, explaining that she was cast after she was submitted at 9 months old. She revealed her dad would hold a teddy bear and roll a toy car to get her to look at the camera and laugh.

In a post a few years after the fact, she reflected on how happy she was to come forward with her story. “I am cannot thank everyone enough for the support and guidance I’ve had through the process,” she wrote in November 2021. “Here’s to lots more memories to come.”

While the original Teletubbies series ended in 2001, the show was revived in 2015 for four more seasons. For the new series, the Sun Baby was a young girl named Berry, although her last name has not been revealed, but she and Jess have posed for photos together at a few different events over the years.