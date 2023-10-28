Aaron Carter’s Baby Son Princeton Named in Lawsuit for Wrongful Death

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter‘s son, Princeton Carter, 2, is suing doctors in a wrongful death lawsuit, TMZ reported. Melanie Martin, the mother of the late singer’s only child reportedly filed the lawsuit on the toddler’s behalf, and is accusing the medical team that treated her former fiance, who died by drowning at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022, with prescribing Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam without medical justification. The lawsuit also claimed the doctors knew of Aaron’s “mental health and psychiatric condition.”

The lawsuit claims Walgreens pharmacy and others shouldn’t have given the “Aaron’s Party” crooner access to the quantities of drugs that they did because of his apparent psychiatric issues. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages at this time.

Aaron was sadly found dead in his bathtub by a housekeeper and his official cause of death was ruled as drowning due to taking Xanax and huffing. Since his tragic death, Melanie has been sharing steady tributes to him on social media and often posts photos and videos of their son. Just weeks after Aaron’s death, she shared a birthday post for the little one, which can be seen below.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔,” Melanie wrote alongside a collage of photos of the doting dad and the baby boy.

Aaron and Melanie first started dating around early 2020. Once they went public with their romance that same year, they would often stream in videos together and post loving messages to each other in posts. The former lovebirds were also open about the ups and downs of their relationship, including the joyous time they welcomed Princeton in 2021. At one point, they reportedly were going through a custody battle after they both lost custody due to domestic violence and drug use concerns.