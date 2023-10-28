50 Cent Receives Backlash for Mocking Madonna’s Butt Amid BBL Rumors

Image Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

50 Cent received backlash from fans for mocking Madonna’s butt amid speculation that the singer underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

“Who the f–k did this? She’s rich. How the hell she didn’t get it fixed?” the “In Da Club” rapper, 48, wrote via Instagram on October 27. “I want the f–king doctor’s name right now. I mean damn it, man! LOL.”

The “Just A Lil Bit” artist (real name Curtis Jackson) posted a side-by-side photo of Madonna, 65, performing on stage at the 02 Arena in London and a cartoon ant.

Fans were quick to come to the “Material Girl” singer’s defense in the comment section. “OMG Who are you? No one knows your songs. Shut your mouth, please,” one user wrote while another added, “You could focus on many good things about Madonna, things that have inspired people for decades but you chose to focus on the superficial and make fun of her body. That attitude speaks worse about you than about her surgeon.”

Many other commenters called Madonna a “legend” and slammed 50 Cent for commenting on a woman’s body.

The “Like a Virgin” singer first sparked butt implant speculation after her backside appeared to be enhanced during a 2019 New Year’s Eve performance. She seemingly responded to body-shaming comments days later, writing via Instagram, “Desperately seeking no one’s approval [crying laughing emoji]. And entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else!”

This is not the first time 50 Cent has publicly come from Madonna, despite the two previously being close friends.

In November 2022, 50 Cent called the “4 Minutes” singer a “grandma” after she posed on a bed and rapped the words to “Vent.” Madonna quickly reacted to the shade.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories to caption a selfie of the pair. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”