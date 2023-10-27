Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor Seemingly Reconcile as Pals 7 Months After Scandoval Backlash

Image Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Scandoval is seemingly a thing of the past for Jax Taylor, 44, and his pal, Tom Sandoval, 40! The two recently met up and hashed things out just over six months after Tom’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, the 44-year-old told E! News on October 27. “I do finally get the chance to have a talk with Tom, you’ll see,” Jax said, seemingly suggesting the moment was captured on camera.

The House of Villains star revealed that the conversation between the two Vanderpump Rules buds took place about one month ago. “Three weeks ago, four weeks ago is when we talked for the first time after all this,” he explained to the outlet. “I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach Tom, because I haven’t seen him in such a long time. He’s called me out on so many different things after this all happened.”

Despite the meet-up, Jax played it coy and didn’t reveal whether or not he and Tom are besties again. “It could have gone one way or it could have gone in another,” he said, “and you’ll just have to see.” Furthermore, Jax went on to explain if he thinks Tom can evolve post-Scandoval. “I think you have to hit rock bottom to work your way back up,” he said. “Take it from somebody who knows. I think he has a way. I don’t know if he’s going to figure it out, but I hope so. I hope the best for him. You always wanna see people do well.”

In recent weeks, Jax also revealed that he has reconciled with Lisa Vanderpump, 63, following his 2020 exit from VPR. “Recently we just started talking again,” he said during an October 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, as also reported by E! News. “We haven’t really spoke in a really long time and then we just met up for lunch, actually at one of James [Kennedy]‘s See You Next Tuesday parties.” Jax also claimed that the reunion with Lisa turned heartfelt. “We had a really good conversation for like an hour and a half,” he added. “It was emotional, there were tears.”

Meanwhile, Tom recently made headlines for his recent appearances on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The Schwartz and Sandy’s co-founder broke down in tears during the October 16 episode of the reality TV competition. “Dude, that was so intense, man,” Tom told his co-star, Bode Miller. “I’m laughing and crying at the same time while trying to s***,” he added. “I felt so defeated out there.” More so, Tom opened up about the affair and his split from Ariana Madix. “I had an affair, and it just blew up,” he told his co-stars. “People were messaging me paragraphs of just like vicious, like, so visceral, like, hatred.” The next episode of Special Forces is set to premiere on November 6.