Kyle Richards Says It Didn’t Feel ‘Good’ to Open Up About Mauricio Umansky Split on ‘WWHL’

Kyle Richards is “doing OK” amid her separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, she exclusively told HollywoodLife following her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on October 25.

When asked by HollywoodLife how she felt opening up to Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, admitted it wasn’t “good.”

During her interview with Andy, 55, that night, Kyle was pressed about her reaction to a photo of Mauricio, 53, holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

“I was taken aback. That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings,” the Bravolebrity said. “The thing is this: I don’t know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”

Kyle then confessed that seeing those pictures of her estranged husband and the dancing pro caused her to delete a supportive Instagram post of them. Nevertheless, she voted for them.

“I have proof that I did too,” the Bravolebrity insisted. “I even sent the proof to the family chat. I did my vote, and I sent the screenshot to the family chat.”

Fans have watched Kyle and Mauricio’s separation unfold over the past few months. Though the real estate broker previously said in multiple interviews that he and Kyle were “fighting” to save their marriage, the Halloween Kills actress revealed to Andy that the idea to separate “originated” from her.