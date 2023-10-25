Tara Reid Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos As She Shuts Down Anorexia & Bulimia Rumors: Before & After Photos

Image Credit: Josh Fogel

Tara Reid, 47, looked incredible yet unrecognizable in her latest photos for Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine. The actress posed in various outfits as she sat down to talk about her life and the rumors that she has an eating disorder with the outlet. The cover photo showed her in a black ruffled sleeveless ensemble and a black beret. Her hair was down and she rocked thick black eye makeup.

The beauty also wore a black fitted outfit with a feathery section on the elbows of the sleeves, and a leopard print coat over a beige top and matching shorts. She accessorized with pointy-framed sunglasses and gave serious and confident looks to the camera.

Tara’s epic photos were taken around the same time she denied having an eating disorder, in the interview for the magazine. After facing rumors that she was struggling with anorexia and/or bulimia for years, the Van Wilder star revealed she’s just fine. “I have no anorexia and never have,” she told reporter Derek Warburton for the outlet.

“And I definitely don’t have any bulimia,” she continued. “I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.”

The naturally thin star went on to call the false rumors “wrong” and asked people to stop talking about them. “So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong,” she added. “So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

Tara went on to say that she considered the false rumors to be a form of bullying, and it led her to take part in the military training competition, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She said she joined the cast to “get over certain issues that she has deep inside.”

“I thought if I could do this, try this, maybe I can get over some of the things that I have, like, the darkness inside of me,” she explained. “And a lot of it’s about bullying.”

Although she was the first competitor to leave the show, she admitted she’s still grateful she was a part of it. “I’m so glad I did it because it really did help me,” she said. “It made me learn my strength, my mental strength, my inner strength – not necessarily my physical strength. But I learned a lot about myself, and I came back feeling like a better person.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.