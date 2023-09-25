‘Special Forces’ Star Tara Reid Cries Over Being ‘Bullied A Lot’ Over Her Appearance

Image Credit: FOX

Tara Reid is pushing herself outside of her comfort zone. She’s one of the celebrity recruits of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premiered September 25. During the season 2 premiere, the 47-year-old gets candid about the cruel criticism she’s had to deal with over the years.

“The shaming that goes on is just crazy, and that does take a toll on you,” Tara admits. The American Pie star struggles with the first tasks assigned to the celebrity recruits. She falls after taking one step onto thin metal poles suspended over 300 feet in the air. Later, Tara fights to complete a task that has her carrying a heavy rock.

The Directing Staff agents call Tara in for questioning at the end of the first day. They ask her why she’s here. “I get bullied a lot and stuff, and I just wanted to make myself a strong person, and I thought this could help,” she explains.

The Sharknado actress continues, “Everyone says like, ‘She got so old looking. She looks bad. She looks like sh*t.'” She admits that “people still judge me of when I was 18 and I’m 47 now. I can’t play American Pie anymore.”

Tara begins to cry as she recalls how she used to be stronger. Now she feels like a “broken bird” at times. “I want to have thicker skin and not let people bother me so much,” she says. The DS agents encourage Tara to stay strong. “I won’t give up,” Tara vows.

In her confessional, Tara wants to set the record straight with the world and show everyone the truth. “The tabloids have said so many things about me that aren’t true,” Tara notes. “It’s very easy to get caught up being depressed and staying home and staying alone, and the challenge is about me and my demons inside of me. Can I heal a little bit more? And that’s really why I’m here.”

She’s one step closer to achieving her goal. Despite her struggles, Tara makes it through the first phase of selection. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX.