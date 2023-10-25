Brian Austin Green Stands Up for Sharna Burgess After She Wasn’t Invited To Be Part of ‘DWTS’ Tribute To Len Goodman

Image Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess and Cheryl Burke were two notable DWTS pros who did not take part in the show’s touching tribute to late head judge Len Goodman during the October 24 episode. Brian Austin Green, Sharna’s fiancé, took to Instagram to voice his outrage over Sharna and Cheryl not being invited back to honor Len. He also called out Sharna’s DWTS “family” and claimed no one said anything about the snub.

“I can’t begin to tell you how disappoined [sic] to not be invited for the tribute last night,” the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram. “It’s disappointing as well that none of her ‘family in the ballroom’ stuck up for her or spoke out. She’s an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better. #familystickstogether”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also added in his caption, “She wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people. Kindness is an action, and so is love @cherylburke should have been there as well.”

Ahead of the tribute, Cheryl posted a heartfelt and tearful video on Instagram to honor Len. The former DWTS pro said Len had a “huge impact” on her life and praised Len for “always standing by what was right no matter what.” She noted that the ballroom legend was a “huge part” of why Dancing with the Stars became such a “massive hit.”

Cheryl ended her video by sending her fellow pros taking part in the tribute “so much love.” She added, “I know that Len would give your performance an 11 if he could.”

The show’s tribute dance featured the returns of several former pros, including Maks Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Tony Dovolani, Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Śliwińska, Louis van Amstel, and Mark Ballas. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy choreographed a beautiful routine set to Henry Mancini’s classic “Moon River.” His wife, Sue Barrett, watched from the audience.

Len died in April 2023 at the age of 78 following a battle with bone cancer. At the end of season 31, announced his retirement. That same season, Cheryl said she would be retiring from ballroom dancing. Sharna revealed on her podcast Oldish that she was not asked back for season 32, and the decision was a “huge shock” to her. Dancing with the Stars season 32 airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.