Len Goodman’s Cause Of Death: ‘DWTS’ Judge’s Manager Reveals Illness He Was Battling Before Passing

Len Goodman‘s cause of death has been revealed. The Dancing with the Stars judge passed away from prostate cancer, according to multiple outlets. Previously, Len’s manager, Jackie Gill, revealed that he died from bone cancer to BBC News. Len died at the age of 78 at a hospice in Kent, England, on April 22. His passing was announced to the public two days later. “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Len’s manager told BBC News. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Since the news broke about Len’s death, so many members of the DWTS family have shared heartfelt tributes to the late dance coach. Len’s fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli remembered Len in emotional Instagram tributes. The same goes for Derek Hough, who officially joined Len, Carrie Ann, and Bruno on the judges panel for season 29 in 2020. Some of the pro dancers from the show including Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, and Val Chmerkovskiy also posted tributes to Len.

Len judged DWTS beginning in its very first season back in 2005. He skipped judging season 21, and was not present for season 29, either, due to COVID-19. He returned for the next two seasons, before announcing that he was officially retiring from the ABC show after season 31. Len made the decision to retire so he could spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren, in the UK.

In addition to judging Dancing With the Stars, Len was also a judge on the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing, often flying back and forth between England and the U.S. to juggle both jobs. He left Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 after 12 years.