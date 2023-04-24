Len Goodman’s Son: 5 Things To Know About Late Star’s Only Child James, 41

Len Goodman was a ballroom dancer, known as a judge on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

He was married twice and had a long-term relationship with a woman named Lesley, who he had a son James Goodman with.

James Goodman is a dancer like his father.

Len died following a battle with bone cancer on April 22, 2023.

Len Goodman died following a battle with bone cancer at 78 on Saturday, April 22. The dancer was world-renowned for his abilities and won numerous competitions in his younger years. In the 2000s, he became a judge on the BBC competition show Strictly Come Dancing, and he joined the American adaptation of Dancing With The Stars in 2005. He judged DWTS from 2005 until 2022.

Len’s passing was announced in a statement, received by HollywoodLife. “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” a rep for the reality star said. Through his life, Len was married twice. His first wife was his dance partner Cherry Kingston from 1972 until their divorce was finalized in 1987. After the split, he was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Lesley, who he had his son James, 41, with. He later remarried Sue Barrett in 2012. Find out everything you need to know about James Goodman here.

1. Len welcomed James with his ex Lesley in 1981

After Len’s split from Cherry, he was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Lesley. The pair welcomed James in January 1981. After Len and Lesley split up, she reportedly brought the pair’s son back to her hometown of the Isle of Wight, per GH Gossip.

2. James is also a dancer

With his father being one of the most beloved dancers of all-time, James followed in his dad’s footsteps and was a strong dancer himself. James was trained in both Latin and ballroom styles, according to his old website. Like his father, he also occasionally worked as a judge in other dance competitions.

3. He has worked as a dance instructor

With his skills, James dedicated himself to becoming an instructor in both Latin and ballroom styles of dance at his dad’s Goodman Dance Center. He explained that he felt he was able to teach anyone, even those who may not be inclined to dance the basics of the art form. “James Goodman is a Latin and Ballroom dance teacher, whose aim is to make dance accessible and fun to everyone, even those with two left feet,” his bio on his old site said.

4. James has joked about his father’s tough judgments

While Len’s humor was a staple of DWTS, James revealed he was a bit of an easier judge when deciding a charity dance competition in Northhampton, per The Sun. “I am much more generous with my marks than Len,” he promised the competitors.

5. James is a father to two children

Outside of dancing, James is married to his wife Sophie, and they’re proud parents to two children. They had their daughter Alice in 2015, and they welcomed a son Dan in 2019.