Usher Serenades Doja Cat & Jessica Alba at Las Vegas Concert: Watch

Image Credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Usher, 45, serenaded two celebrity attendees at his Las Vegas residency concert over the weekend. The singer walked up to both Doja Cat and Jessica Alba to sing “There Goes My Baby” as they smiled and enjoyed the show from a section in the audience. At one point, in a video that can be seen here, he danced with the latter by giving her a twirl before he told her she looked “so nice tonight.”

Doja Cat happened to be celebrating her 28th birthday during the show and also received special attention from the talented artist. They started dancing together and even got the crowd to sing along during the memorable moment. Both ladies looked gorgeous at the show and seemed to love Usher’s gestures.

This isn’t the first time Usher has greeted a celebrity in the audience at one of his shows. The “Love in this Club” crooner has previously serenaded Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union, and more. It’s always an epic moment when he grooves with the familiar faces and while some get into it with him, others seem a bit more shy in the spotlight.

When Usher’s not performing in Las Vegas, he’s gearing up for his upcoming gig at the Super Bowl halftime show. He is set to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV and expressed his excitement during the announcement in September. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Many Instagram videos were released to promote Usher’s halftime show performance and they included various celebrities, including Kim, Odell Beckham Jr., Deion Sanders, and Marshawn Lynch. In each one, the stars were relaying the news to Usher that he would be the halftime performer as he sat in a studio and acted surprised and thrilled.