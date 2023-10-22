Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, & Ed Sheeran Dance & Rock Out at U2’s Las Vegas Residency Concert: Watch

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Tom Hanks, 67, his wife Rita Wilson, 66, and Ed Sheeran, 32, were among the rocking crowd at U2‘s residency concert in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night. The actor, actress, and singer sat in a balcony area while they attended the show, which is called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, and appeared to have a great time as they smiled and danced along to some of the band’s biggest hits. A video shows them during the moment U2 was singing “Beautiful Day” and Tom couldn’t help but rock from side to side as he took in the memorable event.

At one point during the epic song, Tom and Rita really got into it and busted moves like no one was watching as they also belted out the lyrics. Ed was leaning over the railing most of the time and looking as happy as could be while admiring the talented musicians on the stage.

Tom, Rita, and Ed are just some of the celebrities who have been seen at one of U2’s Las Vegas shows, which started in September. Other big names, such as Paul McCartney, Snoop Dogg, Matt Damon, Chelsea Clinton, Dakota Fanning, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Kimmel and more have attended one of the shows since the residency kicked off.

Before he made headlines at U2’s show, Ed got attention for singing a song “inspired” by Friends to Courteney Cox. In a video posted to his Instagram, which can be seen below, the talented songwriter belts out part of the song while playing an acoustic guitar as they stand in a kitchen. “Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxofficial, sorry for the late rent, I’m good for it,” he jokingly captioned the post.

Just a couple of weeks before Ed serenaded Courteney, he received backlash for canceling his own Las Vegas concert shortly before it was supposed to begin. He took to social media to share a message about the cancellation and it was later confirmed that “technical issues” was the reason.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28, and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”