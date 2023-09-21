Ed Sheeran Sings Song ‘Inspired’ by ‘Friends’ to Courteney Cox in Adorable Video: Watch

Ed Sheeran, 32, and Courteney Cox, 59, are inexplicably good friends, and the famous crooner took to Instagram and X (Twitter) to show that off with a song inspired by her unforgettable sitcom. In the clip, shared Thursday, September 21, Ed snuggled up to the TV star for a side hug before speaking to the camera. “Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on,” he said, while grabbing his guitar for the big reveal.

He went on to play a segment of the song “American Town” from his highly anticipated album, Autumn Variations, due out September 29. “We’re a long way from home/ Haven’t seen you in so long/ But it all came back in one moment/ And the year started cold/ But I didn’t notice at all/ When we found there’s a room we’re both in,” he sang, with the Dirt star, rocking a navy-blue shirt and looking on with delight.

“We ate Chinese food in small white boxes/ Live the life we saw in Friends/ Your room it barely fits the mattress/ Wake up, leave for work again/ The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend,” he continued, wrapping the mini performance up by singing about an “English girl in an American town.”

Courteney then asked, “wait — that was really about the show Friends?” The “Beautiful People” singer confirmed, calling it “inspiring.” “Wow,” Courteney marveled before hilariously quipping, “do I get paid?” “Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxofficial, sorry for the late rent, I’m good for it,” he quipped in the IG caption.

On Twitter, Ed has 17.1 million followers, and many took to the comments thread to gush over the informal performance. “Absolutely loved that song,” remarked a follower, with another writing, “hanging with Courteney Cox? color me jellis…” A third raved, “I am very excited for this album!!”

Ed and Courteney have been friends for years, and they frequently collaborate on fun social media videos. The singer introduced Courteney to her boyfriend, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.