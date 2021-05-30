Ed Sheeren & Courteney Cox Recreate Ross & Monica’s Iconic NYE Dance ‘Routine’ From ‘Friends’

Ed Sheeran shared an epic video that featured Courteney Cox showing off the memorable dance moves with him while they were outside in the darkness.

Ed Sheeran, 30, proved he’s a true Friends fan when he posted his latest headline-making Instagram video! The singer was joined by Courteney Cox, 56, this weekend and they stopped to recreate the dance she and David Schwimmer made famous during a New Year’s Eve episode called “The One With the Routine” in the popular sitcom’s sixth season. The two stars didn’t miss a beat as they took on every hilarious move with energy and focus, and Ed’s smooth transitions were impressive!

During the iconic moment, Ed wore a brown jacket over a white top, jeans, and red sneakers, and Courteney wore a black top, black pants, and black sneakers. They both couldn’t help but smile and chuckle to each other during the routine and by they end, they both fell over and laughed.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross,” Ed captioned the clip, which brought on a lot of comments from followers.

“THIS IS THE MOST ICONIC THING IVE EVER SEEN I LOVE YOU OMG,” one follower wrote while another said the dance was “well performed.” A third asked, “are you going to do these dance moves on tour too? 😂😂” and a fourth admitted it’s their “new favorite video on the internet.”

Ed and Courteney’s video comes after a busy week for the latter. The highly-anticipated Friends reunion finally aired and brought back all of the show’s co-stars along with other celebs in a very powerful special that included reminiscing on memorable times throughout the 10 seasons and even a fashion show. The trip down memory lane is surely what inspired Ed and Courteney to recreate Ross and Monica dance, and although it may be surprising to some, they stars are known for having a close friendship.

The pair first met through a TV producer, who invited Ed to a party at Courteney’s house back in 2013 and they hit it off right away. She then invited him to live with her at her Malibu home, where he spent a lot of time writing his second album X. He eventually introduced the Scream star to Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid, whom she’s been dating for several years, and the two friends hang out as often as they can.