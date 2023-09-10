Ed Sheeran Receives Backlash for Canceled Las Vegas Concert

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran is receiving backlash for canceling his Las Vegas concert on Saturday, September 9, shortly before he was set to appear on stage.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show,” the “Shape of You” singer, 32, wrote via Instagram. “I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28, and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

Allegiant Stadium confirmed there were “technical issues” that caused the last-minute postponement, per a statement to TMZ. When the announcement was made, many fans were already gathered outside the arena in Nevada, where the temperatures reached over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fans flooded the comments sharing their disappointment. “I totally understand that things happen, but we bought these tickets a year ago and flew in from Hawaii for this. I’m not sure if we will be able to fly back out here again! Super disappointing,” one user wrote, while someone else added, “Currently standing in line and the stadium still hasn’t announced it’s cancelled we’ve been waiting in the heat.”

“I am pissed,” another follower added. “We just pulled in LOL I won’t be able to bring my wife to the postponed date.” A separate person shared, “I rescheduled my own wedding for this event!!!!!! I love you, Ed, but I lost thousands of [dollars] on deposits. I guess we will be back in October. As long as you don’t cancel again.”

However, many people came to the “Perfect” singer’s defense. “Give Ed your patience and kindness. No man puts his heart on the stage more than this guy!!!!” a fan commented to which someone else agreed, “We know you’d do anything possible to keep the show.”

Ed’s makeup concert will happen amid his” Mathematics Tour,” where he was originally scheduled to play just four shows in the U.S. The performances are leading up to the release of his new album, Autumn Variations, on September 29.