Taylor Swift Celebrates National Tight Ends Day With BF Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, celebrated National Tight Ends Day in the perfect way: with her new boyfriend Travis Kelce! The singer, who is currently dating the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, was photographed and filmed arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, where the Chiefs are set to go against the Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday. She made her way to her seat next to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes, and looked like she was having a great time.

In addition to singing along to the National Anthem, Taylor danced around and cheered in a red and white Chiefs sweatshirt and black skirt as she enjoyed a beverage. She had her long hair down and makeup that included her classic bright red lipstick as she waved at others in the crowd. The talented songwriter also posed for a photo backstage before the game and gave a thumbs up to the camera.

National Tight Ends Day falls on the fourth Sunday of every October and was started by San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle in 2019. The unofficial holiday is meant to celebrate the tight end position in football, which is considered to be one of the most underrated positions in the sport, according to some. Since Travis is considered to be one of the best tight ends in NFL history, it’s only fitting that he play a game in front of his fans and Taylor on the special day.

Before her latest appearance at a Chiefs game, Taylor attended several other games to support Travis. Her first was back in September, when she broke the internet with her surprise attendance. She then attended another game in New Jersey with some of her celebrity friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner.

Taylor and Travis have also been seen on various outings over the past few weeks, including a dinner outing and a Saturday Night Live afterparty. The duo made cameos in an episode of the show earlier this month and were also seen holding hands during their dates.