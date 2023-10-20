Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With Her New York City Club Guest Appearance With The Rolling Stones

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga took the stage with The Rolling Stones to perform their latest collaboration, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” at the band’s New York City club gig. The multi-talented singer and actress, 37, surprised the crowd when she belted out the song with Mick Jagger on October 19.

After the band’s frontman, 80, started the blues ballad, Gaga strutted onto the stage wearing a metallic half-red, half-black jumpsuit that gave off major ‘70s vibes. She also styled her hair in simple blond waves and curtain bangs, seemingly to match the style of the decade when the rock band found fame.

While Mick is a skilled pro, Gaga could not be underestimated as she hit impressively high notes. Nevertheless, both proved to be excellent sparring singing partners throughout their duet. Toward the end of the performance, the duo walked downstage to take a bow while the audience erupted into applause.

Following their epic night, Mick posted a video from the evening to Instagram. “We had a great time last night celebrating the release of Hackney Diamonds in NYC. Hope you’re all enjoying the new record!” the “Gimme Shelter” artist captioned his post.

Gaga, the Stones and Stevie Wonder all collaborated on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which was released on September 28 as part of the band’s upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds. While rock fans were surprised to see Gaga hit the stage, she has proven her range as a music artist in the past.

Though she is known for her worldwide 2000s pop hits such as “Poker Face” and “Born This Way,” the New York City native has also delved into jazz. Up until this year, Gaga sang and performed with the late Tony Bennett. Additionally, the “Shallow” singer has grown into a widely acclaimed actress, having won an Emmy for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel and starring in the films House of Gucci and A Star Is Born. For the latter movie, Gaga earned an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Original Song.

Gaga was also hard at work on the set of the upcoming thriller Joker: Foilie à Deux as Harley Quinn alongside actor Joaquin Phoenix. This past spring, the “Telephone” artist was photographed filming shots in New York. For some scenes, Gaga appeared fresh-faced, whereas others required her to be in full makeup and Harley Quinn gear: a red blazer with a black and white shirt.