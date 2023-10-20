Kim Kardashian Reports for Jury Duty in Gang Murder Case at California Courthouse

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Stars — they really are just like all of us, even when it comes to jury duty. Kim Kardashian reportedly fulfilled her court service this past week when she was seen spending time at a Van Nuys, California, courthouse, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Kim, 42, was in attendance for four days.

The Kardashians star was called for a gang-related murder case. Kim even chatted with the other jurors during the four-day stint, all of whom reportedly weren’t too fazed by her celebrity status. However, her bodyguard still sat beside her, signaling Kim’s position as a public figure. The Skims entrepreneur was ultimately not chosen as one of the jurors, and she therefore completed the mandatory service.

Of course, her Hulu show should include a few moments from her lawful week. The outlet reported that production cameras were seen capturing Kim walking toward her car in the parking lot.

Kim isn’t a stranger to the American legal system. The reality TV personality is pursuing a law career and has actively helped inmates get released or reduce their sentencing. Kim also appeared in the documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which unpacked her efforts to terminate unfair prison sentences.

In 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced that she “passed the baby bar exam.”

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me [sic]. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Kim revealed that throughout her studies, she was told “by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route.” Since Kim didn’t finish college, she mentioned that passing the baby bar was her “only option.”

“And it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she gushed, before thanking multiple people who helped her. “Thank you, guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! Ten-hour days, daily four-hour Zooms, our in-person practice tests week after week. We did it!”

Since Kim was inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and his past law career, the SKKN boss penned an emotional shout-out to her dad at the end of her post.

“I know my dad would be so proud, and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner,” she wrote, before joking, “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”