Kris Jenner Reportedly Trying to Get Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on ‘The Kardashians’

Kris Jenner, 67, is trying to get Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, to appear on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu, according to a new report. The “momager” and the royal couple have apparently started a friendship that has been continuing to evolve and it’s opening up opportunities for a possible future cameo on the popular show.

“It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle,” a source told Bella Magazine via the Mirror. “It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon.”

“Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” the source added. The insider also said talks about the Sussexes appearing on The Kardashians are “still in the early stages,” but Kris is “bedding them [the Sussexes] into her family’s inner circle.”

The source added that Kris would also be “willing” to wait for the “long-term prize” of bringing Meghan and Harry “into the mainstream.”

The latest report about Kris getting close to Meghan and Harry comes after the lovebirds were seen jamming out to Beyonce during the singer’s Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles, CA in September. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also with them and seemed to have a great time. In August, Doria was also seen chatting with Kris and Kim Kardashian during a star-studded event and even posed for a smiling photo with the mother and daughter.

Meghan and Harry were married in 2018 and went on to leave England as working royals in 2020. They settled in the Santa Barbara, CA area and have been living a more quiet life with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. The doting parents have still been active in charities close to their hearts and have made various appearances at special events, like the Invictus Games.