Shania Twain Gushes Over Taylor Swift Wearing Her Retro Shirt: ‘Isn’t She a Doll?’

From one icon to another. Shania Twain showed her admiration for Taylor Swift after the popstar was spotted wearing one of her vintage t-shirts earlier in October. Shania, 58, showed that she was clearly flattered by Taylor, 33, and raved about her in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, October 17.

When Drew Barrymore asked Shania for her reaction to the “Anti-Hero” singer wearing her shirt in a recent photo, the country icon said she felt a special kinship with Taylor. “Right? Isn’t she a doll?” she said. “As a mother, [she’s a] great role model for girls. I’m totally in. I feel like I’m her aunt or something.”

Shania continued and said that she has so much admiration for what Taylor has been able to accomplish. “We’re in sync in a lot of ways, and I really have a lot of respect and compassion for her,” she said. “The weight of any young artist in her position is enormous, and she just gets through it so seamlessly. So effortlessly, but we all know it’s not. It’s a lot of effort. A lot of work. She’s a hard, hard worker.”

Ultimately, Shania said that she thought Taylor wearing her shirt was “really cool” and “sweet.” It’s clear that she has so much respect for the “All Too Well” singer.

Shania has never shied away from showering Taylor with praise. She’s spoken about how wonderful she thinks the “Karma” popstar is plenty of times over the years. Most recently, she spoke about how she had a blast at “The Eras Tour” in a June 2023 interview with E! News. “I was really moved by the fan connection that the music really made between her and the fans. She’s a great storyteller. That comes across live,” she said.

Obviously, the respect is mutual. Taylor had shouted out the “Any Man of Mine” singer at the 2010 CMA Music Fest, when saying thanks from her fans. “I remember when I was a little kid, I used to see Shania Twain and I just remember thinking if I ever got a chance, by some crazy streak of luck, to be on a stage, I’d want to do as much as I could to say thank you,” she said at the time, per CMT.