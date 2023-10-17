Christina Aguilera Addresses if She Thinks She’ll Be in Britney Spears’ Memoir

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera admitted she doesn’t know if she’s going to be in Britney Spears‘ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. Christina, 42, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 16 and was asked about the possibility that she’s mentioned in her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star’s book that comes out October 24 and is rumored to include stories about celebrities from Britney’s past.

“Dude, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Christina said while laughing. “Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful,” she added. “You know. I think the future should be celebrated. Yes.”

Jimmy Kimmel asked Christina if she would rather be in the book or not be in the book, and the “Beautiful” singer laughed but didn’t directly answer the question. Jimmy admitted that he wants to be in Britney’s memoir, to which Christina responded, “Let’s put it this way, I’d rather it be you than me. So hopefully you’ll be in it. You’ll make the book.”

Jimmy Kimmel asked Christina Aguilera about Britney Spears while on his show and she handled it like a pro. pic.twitter.com/QR1rad2VJH — XtinaLoverr™️ (@XtinaLoverr) October 17, 2023

Christina and Britney, 41, both rose to fame in the 1990s and were friends while they each dominated the pop star scene. However, the duo fueled feud rumors in the years that followed, and the drama only got worse when Christina refused to answer a question about Britney’s conservatorship on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. Britney shared a message calling out Christina — despite the fact that Christina showed support for the “Toxic” singer before — and criticized her for trying to avoid talking about the abusive conservatorship that Britney was under for 13 years.

The following year, Britney was accused of fat shaming Christina in a social media post that mentioned Christina’s backup dancers’ weight. But Britney denied that she was body shaming Christina or her dancers in a follow-up post. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on September 13, 2022. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power,” Britney added.

There’s a lot of anticipation for Britney’s memoir, including which celebrities will be mentioned in it. In an except from the memoir published by People on October 17, Britney revealed that Justin Timberlake got her pregnant while they they dated from 1999 to 2002 and she had an abortion. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Britney wrote in the book.