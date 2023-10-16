Tyler Posey & New Wife Phem Pack on the PDA in Stunning New Malibu Wedding Photos

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Tyler Posey, 31, and Phem looked incredibly happy in their new wedding photos. The actor and singer, who exchanged vows in Malibu, CA on Saturday, posed for the epic snapshots while on a beach near water, which can be seen here. They wore their wedding attire, including an all-beige suit and tie for him and a long-sleeved white lace gown and veil for her.

The lovebirds wed at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades earlier in the day and had a reception at Duke’s Malibu in the Ocean Room. They tied the knot in front of 65 guests at the ceremony and celebrated with 135 guests at the reception. They told PEOPLE that they had the “people we love there,” including “family and friends from all walks of life we feel safe and comfortable around.”



As far as why they chose Malibu as their wedding location, Tyler said he and Phem think it’s a “peaceful” place. “We love the ocean and peacefulness. We’ve always thought Malibu is very calming,” he told the outlet.

During the ceremony, the couple shared both traditional and handwritten vows with each other. Celebrities, including Avril Lavigne and Bella Thorne, were among the guests. Their reception was also filled with different shades of green and natural elements, and they used the beach wood from where they got engaged in Cambria as part of the centerpieces. Everyone in attendance enjoyed a sit-down dinner that featured the “rarest lobster in the world from a remote island,” Tyler said, and for dessert, they had a three-tiered lemon cake, Italian cookies and Duke’s famous Hula pie.

Tyler and Phem, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day, told People that there were three things they made sure were a part of the reception. “Good music, good food, lots of dancing and at least ONE Blink-182 song!” they said. It was also important for them to have a photo of Tyler’s late mom at the event “so we knew she was present with us.”