Jana Kramer Reveals She Was Hospitalized for Bacterial Infection Amidst Pregnancy

Image Credit: Miguel Cortes/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jana Kramer, 39, had to go to the hospital while on her babymoon vacation in Florida after developing a bacterial infection in her kidneys. The pregnant county singer took to Instagram on October 15 and shared a lengthy message about her health scare alongside photos of her in the hospital with her fiancé, Allan Russell, 42. “Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned,” Jana began her caption. “First off and most important, baby is good,” she added.

Jana explained that she was dealing with back pain for weeks but she thought it was just from her pregnancy so she still went to Florida. “When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital,” Jana wrote. “Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have.”

“So. Lesson. Listen to ur body,” Jana added. “Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious.” The One Tree Hill star also gave a shoutout to her “amazing” fiancé who slept on a chair next to Jana while she was in the hospital.

In a second post, Jana shared photos of the couple enjoying the beach in Florida as she flaunted her baby bump in a two-piece pink bikini. “Upside of not feeling good in Florida…this view. Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute. I love you,” she wrote.

Jana announced that she’s expecting her first child with Allan at the beginning of June. “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve been through a lot so this has just been a beautiful thing.” Jana’s new baby boy will join her kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, who she shares with ex Mike Caussin, 36. Allan, who is a Scottish former professional soccer player, has a teenage son named Troy from a previous relationship.

Jana previously spoke about how she was feeling in her third pregnancy. “I’ve been sick with this one, but not as sick as the last two,” she said to PEOPLE in June. “In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary. I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they’ve had to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I’ve gotten to see the baby so much. Everything’s good now, thank goodness.”