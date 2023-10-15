Garrison & Gabe Brown Slam Robyn for ‘Gaslighting’ Them Over Family Gift Exchange

Image Credit: TLC

Christine and Janelle Brown sit down with some of their kids to get a sense of how they’re doing amid all the family drama in the October 15 episode of Sister Wives. Garrison, Gabe, and Gwendlyn Brown discuss their feelings about Robyn Brown and how the holiday gift exchange drama amplified the tension even more.

After some back and forth, Mykelti Brown eventually texted Garrison, 25, to tell him that Robyn, 45, and her kids wouldn’t be participating in this year’s gift exchange. Garrison believes Robyn used the gift exchange situation and “turned it into us trying to ostracize her and played the victim.” Meanwhile, Robyn says she and her kids feel like they’ve been “voted off the Brown family island.”

At the dinner table, Gabe, 21, adds, “She was gaslighting everyone into treating her with special treatment.” Gwendlyn, 21, tells the table that Robyn has “made herself the victim for the last 8 years because “she was the last wife.”

Garrison accuses Robyn of using “COVID to make dad exclusive and then turning herself into the victim and saying that it’s our fault.” Kody, 54, is adamant that he made the strict COVID rules, which is at the heart of his feud with Gabe and Garrison, not Robyn.

Kody is fully Team Robyn when it comes to this situation. “All of ya are just kind of jerks. I don’t want to be around you, and I am tired of it. And I don’t want to call them, and I don’t want to talk to them,” Kody says about Gabe, Garrison, and Gwendlyn.

Garrison declares that he’s “done with Robyn.” He continues, “I don’t care to talk to Robyn anymore. I’m not going to do this. I’m doing my own thing, and Robyn’s mad that she can’t have this effect on our lives anymore because we just don’t care anymore. And I’m not speaking on behalf of the siblings, but I think all the siblings think that it’s us going, you know what Robyn, have him. We don’t care anymore. We’re all grown adults that don’t need a father figure… We don’t need dad anymore.”

For Robyn, she’s pretty much given up on the idea of reconciling with some of Janelle and Christine’s kids. “I just realized that nothing I would ever say or do at this point they’re going to ever see with the right intention that I mean it,” Robyn says. “The love that I have for them, even the hurt that I have, why would I be hurt if I didn’t care? They’re never going to see me as anything other than a bad guy.” New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.