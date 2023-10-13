Mama June’s Daughter Chickadee Returns to Social Media for Cute Snack Challenge Amid Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 29, had fun returning to social media amidst her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The reality star posted a TikTok on October 12 of her doing the snack challenge where she tried foods from other countries while sitting next to her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney. Chickadee briefly commented on her hair which is shorter from the chemotherapy to treat her cancer. “Ignore the hair, okay? I don’t know what it’s doing,” Chickadee said in the video. “So just go with the flow.”

In the comments, Chickadee’s fans praised her for how she looks as she battles cancer. “Your hair looks adorable. You’re so beautiful. I’m glad to see you back XO,” one fan said. Another wrote, “Your hair is coming back so beautiful.” A third fan told Chickadee that she misses watching Chickadee’s live TikToks where she’d give her supporters more details on her inspiring journey.

@annamariecardwe39 @Bussin Snacks please go check out them out they got some many different thing from so many countries cant wait for my next box😁😁😁😁😜😜 ♬ original sound – annamariecardwe39

Mama June‘s daughter was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in March. At the time, it was reported that the cancer was found in her lungs, kidney, and liver. Her family has been by her side for support as she undergoes cancer treatment. Chickadee gave her fans an update on how she was feeling as she started round three of chemo in May. “Well going on to round 3 of chemo,” she said on Instagram. This [was] yesterday it was [a] pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up,” she quipped. “Over all [sic] it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good.”

Two months later, Mama June, 44, spoke to Entertainment Tonight after Chickadee finished four rounds of chemo and shared the heartbreaking news that the cancer is terminal. “For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes,” the Mama June: From Hot to Not star admitted. “Mentally it’s always on my mind. We know it’s terminal. She’s stage 4. She’s not gonna go into remission. We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ’cause you never know.”

Chickadee’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, also spoke to ET over the summer and said she’s hopeful Chickadee can beat cancer. “Honestly, who’s not to say a year from now they’ll have a cure. The medical field is growing every single day. There’s always something,” she said. “I truly believe eventually there will be a cure for some kind of cancer.”