Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Stand ‘Against All Acts of Terrorism’ Amid Israel-Hamas War

Image Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a stand against violence and terrorism in a joint statement through their Archewell Foundation on Wednesday, October 11. The pair released the statement addressing the war between Israel and Hamas in a post titled “With Heavy Hearts.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex promised to provide aid to help those affected by the attacks.

The couple made a blanket statement, condemning violence. “At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality,” they said. “We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.”

Since the conflict in the Middle East began over the weekend, Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also released a statement addressing the war, showing support for both Israeli and Palestinian victims.

William had taken a trip to Israel in 2018, and he said that many of the people he met at the time hoped for “a better future” in the statement. “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them,” they said. “As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come. Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.”

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace also said that Harry’s father, King Charles, was monitoring the situation in Israel and asked to regularly be updated. “His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak,” they said, via People. “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”