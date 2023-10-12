Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless for Sexy New Denim Campaign: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Nobody rocks a pair of jeans like supermodel Gisele Bundchen! In a black and white video you can view HERE, the mom of two lounged topless in nothing but a pair of faded, super wide legged jeans. The camera caught her flawless physique as she laid on the ground, then stood up, her arms covering her chest and her iconic blonde locks falling softly around her shoulders. She wore a chic chain link bracelet on her left arm while staring down the camera. “Introducing Gisele as the new face of FRAME Winter 2023 Campaign,” the company wrote in the caption of the sexy clip. “@gisele wears this season’s new Extreme Flare, Coming Soon.”

Gisele, who is mom to Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Tom Brady, has been enjoying her re-entry into the modeling world following her split from the ex-NFL star. She’s also been opening up about the good and bad in her life in the year since their widely publicized divorce in October of 2022.

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she told Vanity Fair for a March 2023 cover interview. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”

She continued at the time, “You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”

In a more recent interview, she shared the simple joys she finds in the wake of the split after 13 years of marriage. “I love the sunshine. [Wherever] the sun is, I feel like the happiest, always,” she told PEOPLE for an interview earlier this month. “The sun just makes you feel good. People are like, ‘Oh, it’s so hot,’ but I’m like, ‘I love it.’ I love the heat.”