Heather Locklear, 61, Rocks Poison Band Shirt & Leggings On Rare Outing in Calabasas After Daughter’s 26th Birthday

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Melrose Place beauty Heather Locklear, 62, paid tribute to iconic 80s band Poison with a fashion statement on Wednesday, October 11! In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, he bombshell actress stepped out in Calabasas rocking a black t-shirt emblazoned with the band’s name on it. She paired the look with black leggings and a chic Louis Vuitton bag, rocking simple black flip flops for the casual outing. Heather smiled at photographers, looking healthy and pretty with her iconic blonde hair styled around her shoulders.

The appearance comes a week after the actress took to Instagram to gush over her beautiful only daughter, Ava Sambora, on her 26th birthday, and to share a few throwback snaps. “Happy Birthday to my favorite person on earth!” Heather captioned the October 4 post. “You are stronger, smarter, and more beautiful than you can ever imagine. I’m so glad God trusted me to be your mama.”

Heather has a legit history with rock. The mom of one welcomed Ava with her ex, Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora, during their eleven-year marriage. They split in 2006, and their divorce was finalized a year later, per PEOPLE. Previously, she was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. After her split from Richie, she went on to a relationship with Chris Heisser, whom she’s known since high school. The duo is engaged, though they’re in no rush to marry.

“When I’m with him, I go, ‘This feels like home. You feel like home,’” she told PEOPLE during a revealing interview in 2020. “And basically, he’s the most easy-going, loving person. He just has my back, and I have his. He truly is super special to me.”

Heather also admitted that his daughter has pressed the couple on when they will marry. “I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,’” she told the outlet at the time. “His daughter goes, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ And I’m like, ‘Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?’”

Though they’re in no rush to marry, Heather’s made it clear who she wants to stay with. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart,” she captioned a pic of Chris on September 23 via Instagram. “Only forever.”