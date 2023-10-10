Vanna White Reveals Who Should Replace Her on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Image Credit: ABC

Vanna White has been a staple on Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak for decades. Pat, 76, is stepping down in 2024, and Ryan Seacrest will be stepping in as the permanent new host. But what about Vanna? The iconic letter-turner, 66, revealed who should be her replacement in a new interview.

That person is… Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak! “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” Vanna told E! News. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

Maggie, 28, is already a part of the Wheel of Fortune family. She is the show’s social correspondent and turned the puzzle board when Vanna was a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. She also filled in when Vanna had to host in Pat’s place as he recovered from surgery. Maggie has a stellar resume outside of Wheel of Fortune as well. Pat’s daughter recently graduated from Georgetown University Law School.

“She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good,” Vanna said about Maggie in her interview. “I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.” Vanna added, “I think she’s good for our show.”

Pat will be retiring as the Wheel of Fortune host after season 41 ends in 2024. After lengthy negotiations, Vanna has extended her contract by two years through the 2025-2026 season. Vanna and Pat have been working together since 1982, and the television personality admitted it’s going to be “really hard” to not be co-hosting alongside Pat after he steps down. “There’s definitely sadness and it is absolutely bittersweet for me,” she said.

In between her busy schedule with Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Vanna has recently launched a Wheel of Fortune-inspired makeup collection with Laura Geller Beauty. The collection, which is “perfectly curated and beloved” by Vanna, includes a “Prizewinning Eyeshadow Palette,” “Face the Wheel Brush Palette,” and more.