Lana Del Rey Slams Hater for Accusing Her of Witchcraft: ‘Gremlin’

Lana Del Rey, 38, made sure to defend herself after an online hater accused her of witchcraft via Instagram, as reported by Stereogum on October 9. The “Summertime Sadness” songstress took to the comments section via her Honeymoon Instagram account to clap back at a “Christian” influencer’s September 4 video. “B**** I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” Lana quipped. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

In the now-viral clip, the influencer named Traci Coston alleged that the 38-year-old practiced “witchcraft” during her recent tour. “Lana Del Rey has been open about practicing witchcraft,” Traci claimed in the video. “Whatever witchcraft Del Rey is doing the spell she’s putting on her music to make it attractive those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend.” In addition, Traci added a video from one of Lana’s concerts this summer where a crowd fell due to a chain reaction. “This is not normal,” she said.

More so, Traci then alleged that the “demons” will “destroy your life.” She claimed that her followers come to her for “deliverance” to “get rid” of the “demons” that they “get through stuff like this.” She concluded the video by asking her followers to “give” their “life” to “Jesus” and to stop attending concerts like Lana’s.

Soon after the clip and Lana’s comments landed on social media, many of the musician‘s fans took to the comments to react. “Lana’s Christian???” one admirer wrote in regards to Lana’s public churchgoing practices. “Lana goes to church every Sunday !!” another fan clapped back, while a third added, “Lana’s comeback game strong!”

The Grammy-nominated artist has included spiritual and religious lyrics in her music over the years, including a quote from her pastor on “The Grants.” The lyric opens her 2023 album, Did You Know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March. “My pastor told me when you leave, all you take is your memories,” she belted out on the song.

Aside from the online drama, Lana recently opened up about her album during an interview with with The Hollywood Reporter. “I wish my album had gone as viral,” she said in reference to her viral Waffle House photos from the summer. “I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ (Laughing.) I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’”