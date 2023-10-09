Ashley Tisdale Reunites With ‘Little Brother’ Dylan Sprouse in Sweet New Photo: ‘I Love You’

Image Credit: It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse are still living the suite life as Disney Channel alumni. The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-stars snapped a selfie together at SoFi Stadium on October 8.

The High School Musical star, 38, who played Tipton Hotel employee Maddie Fitzpatrick in the hit sitcom, shared the photo to her Instagram Stories that day. The snap featured her at the Rams vs. Eagles game smiling next to Dylan, 31, who portrayed Zack Martin on the show.

“Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse, I love you so much!!!” Ashley wrote across the picture. Aside from just running into each other at the game, the “Headstrong” artist shared a video of her and a group of people singing “Happy Birthday” to Dylan’s wife, Barbara Palvin.

The last time that Ashley and Dylan appeared on screen together was in one episode of the spinoff The Suite Life on Deck, which came to an end in 2011. The actors’ two characters had a comical dynamic in the original series because Zack had a crush on Maddie for years.

Ashley complimented both Dylan and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, during an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, joking that she “didn’t think they’d ever really grow [up].”

“But then they like, they just full on grew up overnight, and I was like ‘Oh my God,’” the Scary Movie 5 actress continued. “And they’re so good looking, like really good looking, and they’re good people too, really smart!”

Over the past decade, Ashley, Dylan and Cole, 31, have blossomed in their careers and personal lives. For her part, the Bring It On: In It to Win It star married her husband, Christopher French, in 2014, and they welcomed their daughter, Jupiter, in 2021. As for the twin brothers, Dylan and Cole graduated from New York University in 2015.

Dylan took a break from the spotlight for a few years but was recently seen on screen in After We Collided. He also started dating his wife, Barbara, 30, in 2018. They got married this past summer in July.

Cole, on the other hand, landed his hit Riverdale role as Jughead in 2017 and starred in Five Feet Apart. The photographer also opened up about his and Dylan’s time on The Suite Life during a 2021 interview with Drew Barrymore on her talk show. When asked whether he and his brother would sign off to a reboot, Cole responded, “No, absolutely not.”

“Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?” he explained at the time. “The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia, and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase, so it’s a very, very touchy thing.”