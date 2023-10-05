Prince William Gets Cheeky During Group Photo With Kate Middleton: ‘Who’s Pinching My Bottom?’

Image Credit: Geoff Caddick/Pool/Shutterstock

Prince William made a cheeky comment while smiling for a group photo with his wife, Princess Kate. The royal couple visited the Grange Pavilion in Wales in honor of Black History Month in the U.K. and stopped to snap a picture with a group of locals, according to a new TikTok video.

“Who’s pinching my bottom?” William, 41, playfully asked, making the entire room and Kate, 41, burst into laughter. The clip — which was posted on Wednesday, October 4 — was captioned, “William is just like his grandmother, making people laugh to have a better photo taken.”

As many commenters pointed out, it appears that William inherited his humor from the late Queen Elizabeth II. One of her most memorable comical moments was in 2018 when Elizabeth lifted her coronation crown without wearing gloves.

“It weighs a ton. It’s very solid, isn’t it?” she asked. After one of her staff members presumed, “I don’t suppose you’ve seen it much?” she replied, “No, I haven’t. Thank goodness.”

The longest reigning monarch in U.K. history died at the age of 96 in September 2022. Shortly after news broke of her death, William released a personal statement commemorating the “extraordinary leader” who was his grandmother.

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age but always relevant to us all,” he noted. “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen.”

The Prince of Wales’ brother, Prince Harry, also paid tribute to the late queen at the time, as he and Elizabeth were known for their funny banter over the years.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry wrote in his heartfelt statement. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. … Thank you for your infectious smile.”

Since the loss of England’s famous female monarch, the royal family has moved forward. King Charles III was crowned as the new leader earlier this year, while William is the next in line to the throne. Harry, for his part, has focused on caring for his family with his wife, Meghan Markel, after they both stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.