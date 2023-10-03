Rachel Zegler Slams ‘Cruel’ Speculation About Taylor Swift Amid Travis Kelce Romance: ‘Get a Life’

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Rachel Zegler, 22, is standing up for Taylor Swift in a new Twitter post. The actress replied to a now viral video from the Pardon My Take podcast criticizing the 33-year-old singer’s recent appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games, and questioning the validity of her reported romance with Chiefs player Travis Kelce. In addition to claiming they were “cruel” to the Midnights creator, she mentioned how she thinks some men feel “entitled” to speak about women.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift [sic] but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated,” she wrote in a tweet.

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man. that goes for a lot of different scenarios. we do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s,” she continued. “And it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks.”

Shortly after Rachel shared her comments, she received some responses that criticized her own critique. “Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke,'” the West Side Story star replied. “But you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences’ — we’re sick and tired! it’s never been funny! get a life!”

Rachel’s opinions come after Taylor and Travis have sparked romance rumors over the past few weeks. The talented songwriter first showed up to a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on September 24. She then showed up to the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1. Each time, she cheered on her alleged beau and his team and hung out with his mom, Donna Kelce, even sharing a hug at one point.