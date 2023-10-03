Khloe Kardashian Defends Wearing Prada Fanny Pack While Rocking Leggings & Crop Top for Workout: Watch

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 39, defended wearing a fanny pack, in a new Instagram story video. The Good American founder shared a few clips that were taken during a workout on Tuesday, and she looked incredible in an all black Fabletics fitness outfit. It included a cropped tank top, leggings, knit hat, sneakers, and the Prada fanny pack around her waist.

“And yes… for those who love to remind me of the fanny pack… I don’t need a reminder,” she said, referring to some critics of the accessory. “I’m going to go do school car pool and a fanny pack is just convenient for car pool. I love you guys, everything’s going to be ok… fanny pack or not.”

In some of the other videos, Khloe described the different parts of her outfit and explained why she loves it. At one point, she took off her fanny pack to show that the overall look was actually a two-piece even though it looked like a one-piece. She further explained that it’s the same outfit she wears in the Fabletics ads and revealed they have different colors to choose from.

Before Khloe wowed with her fanny pack and Fabletics outfit, she made headlines for sharing adorable videos of her son Tatum, 1, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, running around. The cutie was exploring the backyard of her Hidden Hills, California mansion and played near a large cement water fountain. He also fell at one point, but seemed to be okay.

In addition to Tatum, Khloe and Tristan are the parents of their daughter, True, 5. She recently started kindergarten and as a proud mom, Khloe shared photos of the memorable moment. The happy little girl posed and smiled near a notebook poster that read, “First Day of Kindergarten” and a large balloon display with pencils. She wore her school uniform and Khloe captioned the post with, “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹 Next it will be prom 😫😩.”