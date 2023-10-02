Tori Spelling’s 2 Oldest Kids Tower Over Her in Sweet New Homecoming Photo: ‘They’re Grown’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, seems to be in disbelief that her two eldest children are “grown.” In a sweet new Instagram post, Liam, 16, and Stella, 15, towered over their famous mama ahead of homecoming 2023. In the photo, Stella rocked a sky-blue mini dress with sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and finished the look with black canvas sneakers. She wore her blonde hair down. Tori stood arm-in-arm with her daughter wearing a tiny white crop top and a pair of low-cut black pants with red suspenders, and white sneakers. On Tori’s other arm stood Liam in a black and white print shirt and stylish black cargo jeans.

“I’m sorry, little Monkey and Buggy can’t come to the phone right now. Why? … Oh, ‘cause they’re grown!” Tori began the emotional post on Sunday, October 1. “My 2 oldest babies @liammcdermott___ and @stella_mcdermott08 went to their #homecoming last night. And, NOW little mama had to get one pic with my babes.”

Tori continued, noting the fact that they’re both now taller than their mama! “Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands,” she continued in the caption. “Now, both taller than me. It happens! These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom. I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT! So filled with love and beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these 2 will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to!”

Tori completed the Instagram post with the hashtags #homecoming2023, #junior, #sophmore, and #highschool. In the comments thread, fans couldn’t believe their eyes. “I remember her ladybug themed bday party for her first bday ugh,” lamented a follower, while another wrote, “How time flies! It’s seems like yesterday Liam was a baby on your TV show!” “Great job Tori! Raising good kids is everything in this day and age!” observed a third.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum is mom to five kids in all with her ex Dean McDermott.