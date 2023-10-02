NBA Player Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence About Shakira Dating Rumors

Image Credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jimmy Butler broke his silence on the rumors that he’s dating Shakira, 46, in a new interview. The 34-year-old NBA star, who plays for Miami Heat, and singer were spotted hanging out together in July, and it immediately sparked speculation that there could be a new romance brewing. “She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up,” Jimmy told Rolling Stone.

“Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans — that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating,” he continued, referring to Shakira’s sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, who she shares with ex Gerard Pique. “Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!”

After Rolling Stone jokingly replied with, ““Hips don’t lie,” Jimmy laughed and said, “Yeah, you like that?”

Jimmy’s latest comments about his status with Shakira come less than two months after Us Weekly reported that they were growing “closer” and enjoying getting to know each other. “They’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks,” a source told the outlet. “Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”

The source also said Jimmy’s “different from other men” Shakira’s dated in the past. “She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship,” the insider added. “He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”

The insider went on to say that although they’re taking it slow, Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go” in the future. “It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” they added.

Before Shakira was seen hanging out with Jimmy, she made headlines for her split from Gerard, which they confirmed in June 2022. The former lovebirds had been together for 11 years before they went their separate ways.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”