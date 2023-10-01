Meghan Markle ‘May Run’ for U.S. Senate Seat After CA Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Death

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, 42, could fill the seat of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died at the age of 90 on Friday. The Duchess of Sussex was deemed a possibility to serve out the late politician’s remaining 13 months when thoughts about potential replacements started coming up. A source close to California Governor Gavin Newsom even commented on the previous working royal family member and how likely it is that she would take on the role.

“Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened,” the source said, according to Daily Mail. Governor Newsom, who is part of the Democratic Party, must choose a replacement for Feinstein, who is the longest-serving woman in Senate history, soon.

The latest news about Meghan’s possible future political role comes after reports said she was virtually interviewed by Governor Newsom for a Senate’s spot in October 2020, when he had to replace now Vice President Kamala Harris‘ seat. She apparently had been networking among senior Democrats when she was considered for the job, and had the U.S. presidency in mind as an ultimate goal, a source told the Daily Mail.

Before Senator Feinstein’s death, Governor Newsom announced that he would be replacing her seat with a Black woman, but the best candidates have already announced they’re running for the seat next fall. If he chooses one of those, it could look like favoritism, an insider told the outlet. “So he needs to find a woman of color who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring,” the source explained.

“There are not that many women who fit the bill,” the source added. “Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.” It’s also been reported that Meghan, who recently appeared at the Invictus Games in Germany along with her husband, Prince Harry, has become friends with Gloria Steinem, the longtime feminist icon who’s been “introducing Meghan to pivotal people within the party,” a friend of Gloria’s also told the outlet.

“Meghan is interested in politics more than anything else,” the friend continued. “That’s where she believes her power is but she has had to focus on making money.”