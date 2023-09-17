Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Laugh at Invictus Games Closing Ceremony: Photos

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A moment to remember! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughed together while enjoying Sam Ryder’s performance during the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany on Sept. 16.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked glamorous for the big night. Harry, 39, wore a black suit and matching black shirt while Meghan, 42, was glowing in a green strapless dress that featured elegant laser-cut flower details. To compliment her ensemble, the former Suits actress wore her hair in a slicked back bun.

Meghan did not attend the opening ceremony for the games in Düsseldorf, Germany, but she later joined her husband before his 39th birthday on Sept. 15. Her presence was very welcome amid reports that the former royal couple’s marriage was on the rocks.

“It has been all over the popular press that the marriage might be in trouble, but this visit has changed all of that. Now that Meghan is here, he is over the moon,” royal correspondent for German network ZDF Ulrike Grunewald told Vanity Fair on Sept. 15. “They have been holding hands, cheering competitors on at various matches and games. They seem intimate and very close. Either that or they are very good actors. From where I’ve been watching, they seem very in love.”

According to Ulrike, Harry only agreed to do an interview with the correspondent as long as he was not asked about his family, but the journalist noted that the redheaded royal was in good spirits during their chat.

“It felt like the old Harry was back. He talked to all of us. We had some little toys that we gave for [his son] Archie and [daughter] Lilibet,” Ulrike said. “He said he was enjoying Germany and has a lot of German in him, he was obviously referring to his family heritage.”

Harry, who is a veteran of the British Army, created the Invictus Games in 2014 and held onto ownership of the event after stepping back from his royal duties in 2020. The international multi-sport event is for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.