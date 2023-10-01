Britney Spears Slams Welfare Check as a ‘Joke’ After Police Visited Her Home Over Knives Video

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Britney Spears slammed the wellness check that police performed on her a “joke” after she posted a video of herself dancing and holding knives.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right?” the “Oops! … I Did It Again” hitmaker, 41, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 30. “The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do four-minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now. IT’S ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO!!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong … nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops [sic].”

Britney included a picture of a ballet dancer’s legs standing on top of two large knives.

The Grammy Award winner’s statement came one day after she clarified that she wasn’t in danger in the original clip that was posted on September 25. In the video, Britney danced and spun around holding up two sharp knives in her hands.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in L.A.,” she explained in her caption on Friday, September 29. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. … I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

Although Britney reassured fans that she was not in harm’s way, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly that they had a credible reason for checking on the mega star.

“We would normally not respond to fans’ calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat,” Captain Dean Worthy explained in a statement on Thursday, September 28. “However, we vetted this individual through LAPD … and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis.”

The officer then revealed that police only spoke with Britney’s security team and her attorney over an intercom, noting that her team “didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically.”