Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare PDA Photos With Husband Brad Falchuk on Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow rang in her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Brad Falchuk, and the actress shared a few rare photos of them together.

The Iron Man star, 51, posted a series of snapshots to Instagram on Friday, September 29, featuring her and Brad, 52, standing side by side with stunning canyon views in the background. Gwyneth simply captioned the post with two red heart emojis and the number five to commemorate their special day.

The couple exchanged vows in September 2018 at Gwyneth’s Hamptons, New York, estate in an intimate ceremony. While Gwyneth and Brad have maintained a low-key relationship, she has opened up about their relationship in the past. During a 2021 Today interview, the Avengers: Endgame actress noted she was “so grateful” to find love with Brad.

“The quality of our communication and our friendship, it’s really thrilling,” she gushed at the time. “I think (it’s) wonderful for people who had a marriage or a relationship that didn’t work out to understand that it’s really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life.”

Before marrying Brad, Gwyneth was married to ex-husband Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016. However, the Goop founder and the Coldplay frontman announced they were “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They finalized their divorce two years later. Shortly after she and Chris, 46, split, she began dating Brad. The Seven star and the writer went public with their relationship in 2015 and secretly got engaged two years later.

Chris and Gwyneth have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship following their split. The ex-spouses share children Apple and Moses together, whereas Brad shares his kids, Isabella and Brody Falchuk, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

While speaking with Gwyneth in 2022 about co-parenting on her “Goop” podcast, Brad applauded the Golden Globe Award winner for being a “spectacular” stepmom.

“[The kids] talk to you all the time, they come to you for advice all the time, they rely on you,” Brad explained, adding that Chris is also a “great dad” to Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

As for the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, she admitted at the time that she was initially hesitant to “love” and “discipline” her stepchildren. However, she realized that there was no “playbook” for being stepmother.

“If someone asked me for advice on it, I would just say from day one, just really treat them as your kid,” Gwyneth said. “I just wish I had done that earlier.”