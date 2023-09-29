‘AGT’ Season 18 Winner Adrian Stoica Reveals He’s Spending His $1 Million on Hurricane: ‘I’m Not So Important’

Image Credit: NBC

Adrian Stoica is officially your new America’s Got Talent champion. The dog trainer and his wildly talented pup, Hurricane, were crowned the season 18 winners during the September 27 finale. HollywoodLife spoke exclusively with Adrian about how he felt the moment he was named the latest champ.

“In that moment, it was amazing and unbelievable, so crazy and insane. There’s just no words to describe that emotion,” he said. The 45-year-old noted it was a “big dream” to compete on AGT, so winning season 18 was a “dream come true.” In the finale’s last moments, the season came down to Adrian and Hurricane’s dog act and magician Ana Deguzman.

Because of their epic win, Adrian and Hurricane walked away with the $1 million prize. For Adrian, this reward is all going toward his pups. “I will buy some sheeps for Hurricane because she’s a Border Collie, so she lives to herd sheep. I’ll be getting some sheeps for her,” he said.

But what about a little something for himself? “Oh, I’ll buy some stuff for the dogs,” Adrian replied. “For me, my dogs are so important. I’m not so important.”

Adrian and Hurricane will also be gearing up for his gig with “America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live” at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. “We have a plan. We need to go back home, and we start to leave as soon as possible to work on the new act so we’re ready for Luxor in Las Vegas,” Adrian revealed.

America’s Got Talent will return for season 19 in 2024. Before the new season gets underway, AGT’s newest spinoff, AGT: Fantasy League, will premiere. When asked whether or not he’d be down to compete with Hurricane in one of the spinoffs, Adrian replied, “I think yes, for sure.” As for Hurricane, Adrian said, “She’s ready.”

You might even see another pup alongside Adrian and Hurricane in the near future. “The original idea was an act with two dogs,” Adrian admitted.