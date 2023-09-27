Jamie Foxx Shows off PDA With GF Alyce Huckstepp During Mexico Vacation 5 Months After Health Scare

Image Credit: JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx, 55, looked happy and healthy during his latest vacation in Mexico. The actor was photographed holding hands with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, as they smiled and enjoyed a date at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, and a tan hat while she rocked a silky dress and held a purse.

They both also accessorized with sunglasses, and Alyce had her hair pulled back. An eyewitness told the outlet that the lovebirds looked “very happy” as they “laughed and flirted with plenty of affection.” They also revealed that they sat at a table in the outdoor patio, where they had an early dinner.

Jamie and Alyce’s latest outing comes around five months after it was first reported that Jamie had a medical complication that left him hospitalized for three months. His daughter shared the news in an Instagram post in April and he eventually opened up about the experience, in an Instagram video.

“I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said before confirming he was not “blind” nor “paralyzed,” but he was definitely “sick.” He also said he “went to hell and back,” but he is now on “the road to recovery.”

In August, Jamie also took to Instagram to share photos and a gratitude-filled caption. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…,” he wrote. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

Before Jamie’s health scare, he was first spotted out with Alyce in May 2022. They were photographed kissing on a yacht in Cannes, France, and looked so in love. Romance rumors were sparked and they were spotted numerous times after that, including in Cabo San Lucas in early September. They were also holding hands during that getaway as well.