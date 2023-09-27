Angelina Jolie Stuns in Pink Spray-Painted Gown for ‘Vogue’ Cover

Image Credit: Annie Leibovitz

Angelina Jolie just landed the digital cover of Vogue and she looked fabulous in a white strapless dress that was spray-painted pink. The 48-year-old rocked the dress from her very own fashion line, Atelier Jolie. The dress featured a strapless corset with a plunging neckline and a cinched-in waist while the skirt was a pleated material that was half sheer and half white.

On the cover, Angelina posed with giant spray paint tubes while her hair was slicked back into a low bun. She styled her look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver heels, a bold red lip, and stud earrings.

As if Angelina’s outfits couldn’t get any better, she looked stunning in a gold spaghetti strap Chloé x Atelier Jolie silk slip dress that she styled with an oversized velvet cape from the same designer. She opted out of any accessories and chose to go barefoot while her makeup was natural and simple, showing off her gorgeous face.

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Angelina looked naturally beautiful in a tiny black tank top with no bra underneath styled with a pair of matching high-waisted black trousers, both from the Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection.

Perhaps our favorite look though, also from Atelier Jolie, was Angelina’s plunging, strapless white corset top with a peplum hem that had black doodles across the bodice. She styled the top with matching long gloves with little black drawings on them as well as a pair of baggy, high-waisted black pleated trousers.

Lastly, Angelina stunned in a strapless black corset top with a little vignette in the center of her chest, styled with black pants and layers of chunky gold bracelets and bangles.