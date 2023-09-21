Angelina Jolie & Lookalike Daughter Vivienne, 15, Smile While Out Together in NYC: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 48, and her mini-me daughter Vivienne, 15, looked like they were fully enjoying being together as the duo walked through New York’s JFK Airport on Thursday. In photos and video you can SEE HERE, the Salt actress looked chic in a tan, mid-length trench coat paired with gray wide-leg trousers. She finished the look with a pair of matching tan pump heels and sunglasses, going easy on the makeup and pulling her brunette locks into a loose updo. Angie smiled happily while chatting with her daughter and making her way through the busy thoroughfare.

Her teen daughter looked thrilled to be spending time with her mom, rocking a casual long sleeved blue top, black sweatpants, and a black mask. At one point, she pulled the mask down to show off a striking resemblance to both her famous parents, Angelina and ex Brad Pitt. Vivienne accessorized with a pair of canvas high top sneakers and wore her light brown hair straight around her shoulders.

Vivienne, along with twin brother Knox Jolie-Pitt, is one of the former couple’s two youngest children. Brad and Angelina, who famously starred together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, also share adopted kids Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, and biological child Shiloh.

In a 2021 interview, Angelina opened up about how her kids have turned out as they reach and approach adulthood. “They’re pretty great people, and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”

She also stressed how individual they each are, despite having the same, very famous, parents. “I have six very individual human beings in my home,” she explained. “I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”