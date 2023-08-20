Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne, 15, Twin In Beige Pants Heading To Theatre: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 48, and her daughter Vivienne, 15, looked like twins on Saturday, when they both wore beige pants. The actress and the teen were photographed getting out of a vehicle and stepping on an outside sidewalk as they visited a theatre in New York City, NY. Angelina also wore a matching beige blazer over a light tan top and had her hair down, while Vivienne wore a purple T-shirt tucked into her pants, and had her hair up in a ponytail.

The two stayed close as they walked into the doors of their intended location, and at one point, Angelina let Vivienne step in front of her to make sure she was okay and safe from the onlookers. The doting mom added shiny beige flat shoes to her look, while her mini me added blue and white sneakers to hers.

Before Angelina and Vivienne got attention for their latest NYC outing, they turned heads during a different outing in the Big Apple, just a few days ago. The latter wowed with a new hairstyle as her tresses were down with longer bangs, and she wore a casual outfit that included a white long-sleeved top and dark blue pants. Her superstar parents also wore a long black dress under a matching blazer and tan heels.

Vivienne isn’t the only one of Angelina’s children she is often spending time with. She and ex Brad Pitt also share five other kids, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox, 15, and she’s been seen with all of them on many occasions. Whether they’re shopping or going to dinner, the close-knit family always seems to have a great time together.

When Angelina’s not focusing on being a loving parent, she’s working hard in her acting career and on charitable projects. It was recently reported that she hired Vivienne to be her assistant during a Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, which she’s set to produce. The proud mom revealed the news in a statement to ET.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention, but in being a support of other creatives,” Angelina explained. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”