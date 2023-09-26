Bijou Phillips’ Former Stepmom Michelle Phillips ‘Didn’t Like’ Danny Masterson Before Sexual Assault Convictions

Image Credit: Sipa/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips‘ former stepmother, Michelle Phillips, 79, “didn’t like” Danny Masterson before he was publicly accused and convicted of rape, according to sources who spoke with Daily Mail. The Mamas & Papas co-founder is also reportedly trying to strengthen her “strained” relationship with the 43-year-old actress as she goes through a divorce with the 47-year-old actor. Michelle was married to Bijou’s father, the late John Phillips, for seven years from 1962 until 1970.

“Michelle didn’t really like Danny from the get go,” sources told the outlet. ‘The relationship has been strained. Michelle is not her mother, but she did try to take Bijou under her wing when she was a crazy teenager.”

“Michelle has reached out to Bijou now. Chynna [her sister] is encouraging Michelle to do that,” the sources added.

Michelle, whose former husband John died in 2001, was recently seen at the upscale restaurant, Ivy on the Shore, in Santa Monica, CA, in photos taken by Daily Mail. She looked relaxed in a blue top, blue and white patterned pants, and white shoes as her hair was up in a high bun. She reportedly drove herself to and from the restaurant in her vintage Mercedes.

Michelle’s latest public outing and reported feelings come just three weeks after Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rape convictions. Bijou, who shares daughter Fianna, 9, with the former That ’70s Show star, was by his side throughout the two trials in the case and at the sentencing, but filed for divorce in September 18. “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said in a statement to TMZ at the time.

Like Bijou, Michelle has had her own experiences with sexual assault accusations against a husband. In 2009 she defended her ex-spouse John after allegations of incest were made by one of his other daughters, Mackenzie Phillips, who was Michelle’s stepdaughter. At the time, Bijou also spoke out and claimed she knew Mackenzie had a consensual sexual relationship with their father.