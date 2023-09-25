Gigi Hadid Sweetly Gives Natalia Bryant Advice Before Her Runway Debut: ‘Take in the Moment’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid offered Natalia Bryant some excellent advice as she got ready to make her runway debut in Milan Fashion Week in a segment for Vogue, shared on Sunday, September 24. Natalia, 20, interviewed a handful of major models and asked for their advice, and Gigi, 28, told her to take it all in and take her time. As she asked, Gigi revealed that they’d chatted beforehand about what to know. “We’ve already talked about it,” she said.

Gigi gave the up-and-coming model the rundown of what her rehearsal would be like, but she told her to be present during the experience. “In the rehearsal, they’re going to tell you to walk fast. They’re going to yell. They’re going to scream at you to walk fast. I said to just try to take in the moment. Let yourself remember it. Be in the moment,” she said.

Some of the other models that Natalia interviewed included Precious Lee and Amelia Gray, who offered similar advice to be confident in herself. At the end of the clip, Gigi assured her that she was going to be incredible. “You’re going to be great,” she said. “Love you. I’m so proud of you. I’m going to cry.”

Natalia made her runway debut as part of the Versace spring/summer 2024 show. She sported a beautiful black dress and silver shoes as she walked in the Milan Fashion Week event. She shared a few photos from the once-in-a-lifetime event on Instagram. “VERSACE!! Grazie Mille,” she wrote in the caption. “Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful.” She also walked in the show for Boss. Natalia signed with IMG Models back in 2021 and has appeared in numerous campaigns since becoming a model.

Natalia is the oldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa. She’s an older sister to Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4, as well as her late sister, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died alongside her father, in 2020. She was 13.