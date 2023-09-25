Cate Blanchett, 54, Stuns in Plunging Beaded Jumpsuit for Milan Fashion Week

Image Credit: Simone Comi/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett took Milan Fashion Week by storm when she arrived at the Armani show on September 24 wearing a low-cut black jumpsuit. The 54-year-old opted to show off ample cleavage in the plunging V-neck one-piece that was covered in intricate beading.

Cate’s bodysuit featured labels and long sleeves that were cut out turning them into capes. The jumpsuit was cinched in around her tiny waist while beading down the bodice added some flair. She styled the beaded suit with a pair of pointed-toe black suede heeld booties and gorgeous glam. The actress had her short, shoulder-length blonde hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves while a brown smokey eye and nude lip tied her look together.

If there’s one thing for sure about Cate, it’s that she loves making menswear look sexy and she proved that earlier in the summer when she attended the premiere of The New Boy. For the event, Cate slayed in a mint green Valentino Haute Couture suit featuring an oversized long blazer with black lapels. She styled the jacket with a pair of matching, high-waisted straight-leg trousers and a matching button-down collared shirt tucked in. Cate topped her look off with a skinny black tie and pointed-toe black pumps. Her hair was down in loose waves while parted to the side and one side was clipped back.

Around the same time, Cate attended Glastonbury Festival when she rocked yet another suit. This time, she opted for a bright yellow two-piece consisting of fitted high-waisted trousers with a black collared button-down shirt tucked in. A matching yellow blazer, chunky white platform sneakers, and teal oversized glasses tied her look together.